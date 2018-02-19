Sony making last minute ‘design change’ to upcoming flagship phone: Report

Sony is apparently making last-minute design changes to its next-generation flagship smartphone. (Image of Sony Xperia XZ1 for representation) Sony is apparently making last-minute design changes to its next-generation flagship smartphone. (Image of Sony Xperia XZ1 for representation)

Sony is making last-minute design changes to its next-generation flagship smartphone. According to the leaked documents seen by XperiaBlog, Sony has asked the FCC to cancel all its grants for an upcoming device, due to a design change. The document also suggests that the device in question has not been sold or marketed in any other country. The device has an FCC ID of PY7-00718V, and is said to the company’s flagship smartphone of 2018.

At the moment, it is unclear what made the company to make a last-minute “design change”. Meanwhile, GizmoChina speculates it would be too late for the company to consider redesigning the flagship, rather it may tweak the specifications of the phone’s radio. Again, these are mere speculations and nothing else.

The Japanese company has been rumoured to launch three new smartphones: the XZ2, XZ Pro, and XZ2 Compact. Out of the three, the XZ Pro is said to be a high-profile device, complete with a 5.7-inch 4K OLED (18:9) display and Snapdragon 845 processor. According to the FCC, the next flagship from Sony will not come with a headphone jack.

As Indianexpress.com reported in the past, Sony is looking to ditch the omnibalance design in favour of a bezel-less design language. If true, Sony’s upcoming devices will look a lot like the Galaxy S8 and iPhone X. Sony has scheduled an event at Mobile World Congress, where it is likely to unveil these smartphones. While the invitation doesn’t mention about the phones, we’re sure Sony has something new to showcase on February 26. MWC 2018 kicks off on Monday, February 26, and ends on Thursday, March 1.

