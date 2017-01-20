Sony confirms MWC 2017 press event: Two mid-end smartphones expected

Sony has confirmed its attendance at this year’s Mobile World Congress. (File photo of Sony Xperia XZ, image used for representational purposes.) Sony has confirmed its attendance at this year’s Mobile World Congress. (File photo of Sony Xperia XZ, image used for representational purposes.)

Sony is getting ready for MWC 2017 and has started sending media invites. The event will take place in Barcelona on February 27, and it also marks the opening day of the world’s biggest trade show for smartphones and connected devices.

The Japanese company hasn’t mentioned what will be unveiled in Barcelona; however, according to Xperia Blog, Sony might be readying to announce two new mid-end smartphones. Earlier this month, two unknown Sony-made phones, bearing the model numbers Sony G3112 (G311x) and G3221 (G3221) were spotted online.

Apparently, both smartphones feature MediaTek Helio P20 MT6757 chipset. A user-Agent profile (UAProf) suggests the Sony G3112 will come with a 720p HD display, while the G3221 will have a 1080p FHD screen, 23MP rear camera and 4GB RAM. This shows the G3221 is likely to be a more expensive model, at least going by the leaked hardware specifications.

There have been reports suggesting about the imminent arrival of the successor to the Xperia X at this year’s MWC, but it may not launch till IFA 2017, claims Xperia Blog. This means Sony may not have a single high-end smartphone to show off at MWC, while its closest rivals such as LG and Nokia are gearing up to launch their respective devices, powering a Snapdragon 835 processor and dual rear cameras.

Over the past few months, Sony has done little to be back into the premium Android smartphone market. Last year, Sony announced it will defocus its smartphone business in US, China, Brazil and India. Instead it will start focus on its phone business on markets in East Asia, including Japan, the Middle East and Europe. The company’s current flagship, the Xperia XZ, made its debut at IFA 2016.

