Some Google Pixel 2 XL touchscreens are unresponsive near the edges: Report

The Pixel 2 XL may be Google’s most ambitious smartphone till date, but it has been plagued by a number of problems ever since the device started shipping to consumers. Now a new issue has been identified: the edges of the screen are unresponsive.

Evidently, some of the phone’s owners are having difficulty with the touch responsiveness over the edges of the screen. One of the users wrote, “the touchscreen works while sliding my finger along the edge works, but when touching it directly, it doesn’t detect that touch along the edge. It seems like the touch screen is less responsive near the right edge of the screen. Left side of the screen seems a little better. But the right side is noticeable during normal use”. The poster also uploaded a video to highlight the issue.

This appears to be a software issue, and Google is already working on a fix. A community manager named Orrin says Google has investigating the complaints and the issue will be addressed in the upcoming Over-the-air (OTA) update. According to one of the members on the Pixel User Community, the problem could be linked to over-aggressive accidental touch protection unit.

Google Pixel 2 XL has been getting lots of flak for its various issues, including the much discussed display issues. Even though Google has tried to address these issues with its November software update, it appears that the device in itself is flawed. Google Pixel 2 XL screen issues might lead to a class action suit. In fact, a law firm, Girard Gibbs, is already working on it. The law firm is asking the Pixel 2 owners to consult the law firm.

Here’s what the law firm said about the potential lawsuit on its website:

Girard Gibbs is investigating claims against Google, HTC, and LG for manufacturing, marketing, and selling defective Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL phones. Both phones have exhibited abnormalities. Owners of the more expensive Pixel 2 XL have reported that the devices’ OLED screens are suffering from “burn-in”—a phenomenon where a portion of the display remains visible even after changing the screen to display something else, degrading user experience. Pixel 2 XL owners have also reported significant “black smear”—a problem affecting certain OLED displays, in which the movement of pixels against a black backdrop creates a black smudge, distorting the display. Finally, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners have reported persistent whistling and clicking sounds while attempting to make phone calls.

