Snapdragon 200-tier chips to be called Qualcomm Mobile

Qualcomm, best known for supplying mobile chips to Android smartphone makers, has announced that Snapdragon is no longer a line of processors – it’s now a platform. Instead of referring to Snapdragon as the “Snapdragon processor”, it will be simply called as the “Qualcomm Snapdragon Mobile Platform”.

The company has announced that its processors in the 200 series will fall under the Qualcomm Mobile brand. The 400, 600, and 800 series, which delivers what Qualcomm calls “premium mobile experience”, will still be associated with the Snapdragon brand.

“With the Snapdragon mobile platform we can now articulate the value that we provide to a device manufacturer — from developing algorithms for great pictures and videos, to making sure that the battery is long lasting. More importantly, the word “platform” will be used to explain the combined key user experiences — camera, connectivity, battery life, security, immersion — that these essential technologies are designed to deliver,” the company said in a blog post.

Qualcomm believes that the word “processor” doesn’t exactly reflect what’s goes inside in a Snapdragon chipset. An SoC doesn’t include a CPU; it comes integrated with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge, audio DAC, Wi-Fi, touch controllers, and fingerprint technology, and more.

“Qualcomm Snapdragon Mobile Platform takes our offerings beyond a single chip. While the single processor form factor is truly a system-on-a-chip (SoC), housing custom technology like an integrated modem, CPU, GPU, and DSP, there is a lot more going on outside of the chip that is designed to ultimately support a wide variety of devices”, Qujalcomm explains in a blog post.

Qualcomm is one of the largest mobile chip makers out there. The company latest flagship SoC is the Snapdragon 835. It is expected to ship commercially in devices during the first half of 2017.

