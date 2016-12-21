Snapdeal UnBox 2017: Apple iPhone 7, LeEco Le 2 and other top smartphone deals

Snapdeal UnBox 2017 sale: Top offers on LeEco Le 2, Asus Zenphone 3 Max, Apple iPhone 5S, iPhone 7 and more. Snapdeal UnBox 2017 sale: Top offers on LeEco Le 2, Asus Zenphone 3 Max, Apple iPhone 5S, iPhone 7 and more.

Snapdeal’s Unbox sale is back, with offers on smartphones, electronics, clothing and more. Snapdeal is offering up to 70 per cent off on mobiles, electronics, home, fashion and more under its UnBox 2017 sale. Plus, you’ll get up to 60 per cent off on TVs, laptops, cameras, appliances and more.

Snapdeal’s sports and fitness store gets up to 60 per cent off. Customers shopping with FreeCharge will get 10 per cent cashback and those choosing to pay with Axis Bank cards will get a 10 per cent instant discount.

Snapdeal is offering customers pay by prepaid option, an automatic upgrade to the premium Snapdeal Gold service. The Gold service gives users an access to offers such as zero shipping charges, free express delivery with an extended 14 day return policy at no extra cost.

Snapdeal has announced its exchange offers as well. Users can exchange their old smartphones for new ones from brands such as LeEco, Asus, Micromax, Samsung, Oppo and others. The site is offering up to Rs 16,000 off on exchange. Let us take a look at the top deals on smartphones on Snapdeal:

LeEco Le 2 (32GB)

LeEco Le 2 (32GB) is available at Rs 11,999 and can be purchased with an insurance against phone damage at Rs 749. Additionally, there’s an exchange offer of up to 11,499 on the smartphone. You can purchase the device on EMI as well, which starts at Rs 570 per month.

Asus Zenphone 3 Max (32GB)

Asus Zenphone 3 Max 5.5-inch display variant (32GB) can be bought at 12, 999 on Snapdeal. Snapdeal is offering up to Rs 12,499 off under its exchange scheme. Users can opt for 1-year Mobile Damage Protection Plan for Rs 999 as well. No cost EMI for the phone starts at Rs 618 per month.

Apple iPhone 5S (Silver, 16GB)

Apple iPhone 5S (16GB) is now available on Snapdeal with a 24 per cent discount, with the new cost of the device being Rs 18,999. Exchange offer goes up to Rs 18,499 on this one and EMI starts at Rs 903 per month.

Micromax Canvas Spark 2 Plus (8GB)

Micromax Canvas Spark 2 Plus (8GB) is now available on Snapdeal with a 28 per cent discount, with the new cost of the device being Rs 3,399. Exchange offer goes up to Rs 2,899 on this one and EMI starts at Rs 161 per month.

Oppo F1S (64GB)

Oppo F1S (64GB) is now being offered at a 5 per cent discount, and is now available at Rs 18,990. HDFC Bank credit card users can save up to 12 per cent on purchase. Buyers will also get a Dr. Strange mobile cover for free with the purchase of the phone.

iPhone 7 (32GB)

Apple iPhone 7 (32GB) is now available on Snapdeal with a 8 per cent discount, with the new cost of the device being Rs 54,999. The Jet Black and Silver colour is already out of stock and only Black, Gold and Rose Gold variants are shown available, so be quick to get your hands on this deal. EMI starts at Rs 2,614 per month.

Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro (16 GB)

Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro (16 GB) is available on Snapdeal with a 4 per cent discount at Rs 9,490. EMI starts at Rs 451 per month.

