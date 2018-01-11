Smartron t.phone P with 5000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications

Smartron t.phone P comes with a 5000mAh battery and a 13MP rear camera. Smartron t.phone P comes with a 5000mAh battery and a 13MP rear camera.

Smartron has launched its latest t.phone P with a massive 5000mAh battery in India. The budget phone is priced at Rs 7,999 and will be made exclusively on Flipkart. The first flash sale will begin from January 17 starting at 12.01pm.

The t.phone P sports a 5.2-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. Crafted out of an all-metal chassis, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 435 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. The internal storage can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. Backed by a 5000mAh battery, Smartron t.phone P is claimed to last 2 days on a single charge.

The phone also gets a 13MP camera on the back and a 5MP snapper in the front. The entry-level device runs Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. Other connectivity options include dual-SIM, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS with A-GPS, and a headphone jack.

“With a massive 5000mAh battery and an all metal body, we’ve merged power and beauty into the tphone P”, said Amit Boni, Vice President Sales and Marketing, Smartron.” To top it, we have layered it with Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processing might to give millions of Indians an enviable device at an exceptional price.”

The domestic company currently sells three smartphones in the Indian market. The Hyderabad-based company also sells the Surface Pro-like 2-in-1 notebook in the market.

