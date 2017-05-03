Smartron srt.phone launched in India: Price, specs and features

Smartron srt.phone will be backed by a 3,000mAh battery and support Quick Charge 2.0 technology. Smartron srt.phone will be backed by a 3,000mAh battery and support Quick Charge 2.0 technology.

Smartron, which is an India-based electronics and IoT company, has launched its new smartphone called srt.phone in India. Sachin Tendulkar, who is Smartron’s ambassador and investor, unveiled the srt.phone, which is priced starting 12,999 for 32GB storage variant. The 64GB option costs Rs 13,999. It is Flipkart exclusive in India.

Smartron is offering an extra Rs 1500 off on exchange and free Sachin Tendulkar back covers worth Rs 599. No cost EMI for srt.phone starts at Rs 1167 per month. Additionally, users will get one-year of t.care extended warranty worth Rs 1,499, for free with srt.phone.

Previously, Smartron launched its mid-range flagship phone called t-phone, in India. It is priced at Rs 24,999. Smartron srt.phone will feature a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It comes in two storage variants, one with 4GB RAM+32GB ROM and another with 4GB RAM+64GB ROM. It supports unlimited storage with tronx platform. The device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor.

Smartron srt.phone packs a 13MP rear camera with phase detection auto-focus, like we saw on t-phone. The front camera in srt.phone has been bumped up to 5MP. Smartron srt.phone will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat with stock Android UI and e company’s tronX suite of apps.

Smartron srt.phone will be backed by a 3,000mAh battery and support Quick Charge 2.0 technology. There’s no metal unibody design and back cover will be removable. The smartphone will support USB Type-C for charging.

Smartron’s ambitions are to launch IoT devices, high-end computers and smartphones, which are made and developed in India. The company has R&D centres in Bangalore and Hyderabad. Smartron’s mobile division is now being lead by Amit Boni, who was previously looking after Motorola’s India operations.

