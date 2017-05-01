Smartron, Sachin Tendulkar to launch srt.phone on May 3

Smartron will be launching its srt.phone with Sachin Tendulkar as the brand ambassador on May 3 Smartron will be launching its srt.phone with Sachin Tendulkar as the brand ambassador on May 3

Smartron, which is an India-based electronics and IoT company with global ambitions, is gearing up to launch a new smartphone on May 3. Smartron counts cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar as its ambassador and investor, and will be launching a new phone titled srt.phone on May 3.

Smartron’s social media handles have been actively posting about this phone. The phone’s tagline is “Mastery at the core”, which we’re guessing is Smartron’s attempt to highlight the link with the “master” of cricket aka Sachin. Yes, the phone being called srt.phone, which are the initials for Tendulkar makes it clear this phone is being branded around the cricketing star.

Smartron has previously launched the t-phone in India, which was a mid-range flagship phone. The phone was priced at Rs 24,999 on Amazon India, when it went on sale. Smartron’s t-phone featured a 5.5-inch full HD AMOLED display, Android M and came with the company’s tronX suite of apps along with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 SoC and 4GB RAM plus 64GB storage.

The rear camera on the t-phone was 13MP phase detection AF and the front camera was 4MP. While the t-phone didn’t really set the sales record on fire, Smartron will be hoping to change this with srt.phone.

Interestingly Smartron’s mobile division is now being lead by Amit Boni, who was previously looking after Motorola’s India operations. Boni is credited as bringing the Motorola brand to India, and pushing for an online-only strategy when the brand relaunched in India. Amit Boni is now Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Smartron.

For Smartron, Sachin Tendulkar has been the brand ambassador since the company launched. The company’s ambitions are to launch IoT devices, high-end computers and smartphones, which are made and developed in India. Smartron has R&D centres in Bangalore and Hyderabad.

