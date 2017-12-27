Smartphones in 2018: Four trends likely to dominate next year

From improved cameras with triple lenses to foldable displays, here are the four trends we think will shape the future of smartphones in 2018. From improved cameras with triple lenses to foldable displays, here are the four trends we think will shape the future of smartphones in 2018.

One of the biggest debates in the tech space in 2017 was on whether innovation has dried up completely in the smartphone space. But through the year manufactures wholeheartedly adopted bezel-less designs and even roped in new features like FaceID facial recognition. Also, despite Artificial Intelligence and machine learning being in their early stages, companies like Google, Apple and Huawei integrated the technology to make their phones super-smart. But what does 2018 hold for us? Here are the four trends we think will shape the future of smartphones in the coming year.

Better cameras with AI, triple lenses

Dual rear cameras have become the norm for high-end smartphones in 2017. Almost all manufacturers have their own techniques to highlight the usefulness of two lenses instead of one. However, there are those like Google which are still invested in the single lens camera which it used in both the Pixel 2 XL and Pixel 2, with better effect than the dual-lenses.



In fact, there is even talk of a new triple camera concept which could end up in Huawei's upcoming P11. The buzz is that the first smartphone to feature a rear triple-lens camera will be capable of taking up to 40MP shots and will come with 5x hybrid zoom feature.

Dual-screen, foldable displays

Launched towards the end of 2017, the ZTE Axon M came with a dual-screen display. Though not perfect, this phone’s foldable display made it unique. The Axon M will not be the last dual-screen phone as reports suggest Samsung, LG, Lenovo and Huawei all are planning to bring their dual-screen, bendable smartphones to the market.



In fact, Samsung is likely to release its first foldable smartphone under the Galaxy Note brand sometime next year. Microsoft, too, is working on a new type of mobile device (dubbed "Andromeda") designed to mimic a conventional notebook. However, this is not an easy design to execute as the internal components need to be flexible, even the batteries. Making such a phone at scale will be another challenge.

Fingerprint scanners in displays

Despite all the chatter around the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Apple iPhone X, in-display fingerprint scanners never made it to smartphones this year. However, biometrics company Synaptics has announced that it has developed the world’s first indisplay fingerprint scanner designed for smartphones with bezel-free displays. The company claims its Clear ID performs faster than alternative biometrics such as 3D facial recognition and requires only one touch to access your smartphone. Synaptics is already mass producing these displays and is likely to feature it with one of the “Top 5” manufacturers soon, most likely China’s Vivo.



The idea of embedding an in-display fingerprint scanner is linked to convenience, especially on a phone with an extra tall display. It has been seen that a fingerprint scanner on the back is often difficult to use, as we saw in the case of the Samsung Galaxy S8. It’s right next to the camera on the back of the phone. Not only it is a difficult spot to reach, but it also ends up adding smudges to the camera lens.

Chipset that can power AI

Given the importance of artificial intelligence, the next wave of chipsets will be AI-ready. Apple and Huawei both shipped smartphones with an AI-ready chipset this year and the trend will continue next year as well. The iPhone 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X shipped with an A11 Bionic chipset which is custom-built for artificial intelligence and augmented reality workloads. The chipset features a ‘neural engine’ which will process tasks like its FaceID recognition in the iPhone X and understand voice commands for Siri.



Huawei recently unveiled its Kirin 970 chipset, which features a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU). Instead of CPU handing complex AI tasks, the NPU is designed to accomplish these tasks much faster and with less power than other mobile chipsets. Google custom AI chipset developed with Intel for its Pixel 2 smartphones is called Pixel Visual Core. The chipset can process photos faster and efficiently.

