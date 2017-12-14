Smartphone OLED shipments up 30% in Q3 2017: Report

OLED displays are widely applied on major smartphones, including Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 and Apple’s iPhone X, due to their slim and flexible nature, which can be utilized for various designs. (Image Source: Reuters) OLED displays are widely applied on major smartphones, including Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 and Apple’s iPhone X, due to their slim and flexible nature, which can be utilized for various designs. (Image Source: Reuters)

Shipments of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays for smartphones surged 30 per cent globally in the third quarter of 2017 as compared to the same period in 2016, data showed on Thursday.

According to data from industry tracker IHS Markit, the global market for the OLED displays for smartphones came to $4.7 billion in the third quarter, rising sharply from $3.6 billion posted a year earlier, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Samsung has maintained the top spot in the area at 34.1 per cent, trailed by Japan Display Inc with 13.6 per cent and LG Display Co with 11.7 per cent. Japan-based Sharp Corp accounted for 8.2 per cent. OLED displays are widely applied on major smartphones, including Samsung Electronics Co’s Galaxy Note 8 and Apple Inc’s iPhone X, due to their slim and flexible nature, which can be utilized for various designs.

Industry watchers said the growth was anticipated to continue down the road as Chinese brands were also planning to apply OLED displays on their devices. For all of the small and medium-sized displays, the combined size of the market came to $14 billion, up 20.4 per cent from a year earlier. The segment covers displays that are nine inches and smaller, and products used mostly for smartphones, tablet PCs and wearable devices.

