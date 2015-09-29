Presents Latest News

Silent Circle’s privacy-focused Blackphone 2 goes on sale in the US

The privacy enriched Blackphone 2 from Silent Circle is now available for purchase in the US

By: Tech Desk | Updated: December 26, 2015 12:07 am
Silent Circle's privacy focused Blackphone 2 goes on sale in US (Source: Silent Circle)
Silent Circle’s Blackphone 2, which is claimed to be the most secure Android phone in the market, is now available in the US for $799. The Blackphone 2 runs on a modified version of Android known as Silent OS, which Silent Circle says will offer better privacy without compromising productivity.

The Blackphone 2 will feature a 5.5-inch full HD display and will be powered by 1.7GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snappdragon processor. The smartphone comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Blackphone 2 features a 13MP camera and will be loaded with Silent OS based on Android.

On the connectivity front, Blackphone 2 supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, A-GPS with GLONASS but skips NFC. The device features accelerometer, proximity sensor, light sensor, gravity sensor. The device comes with a 3,060mAh non-removable battery.

The Blackphone 2 was first showcased at Mobile World Congress in February. The Blackphone 2 is now available for purchase directly from its website.

