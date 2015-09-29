Silent Circle’s privacy-focused Blackphone 2 goes on sale in the US

- Faces on the fringes of news: ‘Girls abroad have boyfriends. Their leaders don’t go around talking like this’
Silent Circle’s Blackphone 2, which is claimed to be the most secure Android phone in the market, is now available in the US for $799. The Blackphone 2 runs on a modified version of Android known as Silent OS, which Silent Circle says will offer better privacy without compromising productivity.
The Blackphone 2 will feature a 5.5-inch full HD display and will be powered by 1.7GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snappdragon processor. The smartphone comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Blackphone 2 features a 13MP camera and will be loaded with Silent OS based on Android.
On the connectivity front, Blackphone 2 supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, A-GPS with GLONASS but skips NFC. The device features accelerometer, proximity sensor, light sensor, gravity sensor. The device comes with a 3,060mAh non-removable battery.
The Blackphone 2 was first showcased at Mobile World Congress in February. The Blackphone 2 is now available for purchase directly from its website.
