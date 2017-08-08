Sharp Aquos S2: ‘Bezel-less’ smartphone with dual camera setup launched in China

Sharp Aquos S2 features extremely thin bezels, which is why one of the main selling points of the phone is definitely its design. Sharp Aquos S2 features extremely thin bezels, which is why one of the main selling points of the phone is definitely its design.

Sharp, the company now owned by Foxconn, has launched a new bezel-less smartphone, the Aquos S2. After Samsung and Xiaomi, Sharp has become the latest company to come with a phone with thin bezels on its sides. Unfortunately, Sharp Aquos S2 is limited to the Chinese smartphone market at the moment.

Sharp Aquos S2 features extremely thin bezels, which is why one of the main selling points of the phone is definitely its design. The smartphone stands out from the crowd with its design that features an edge-less display and a 87.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The Aquos S2 uses Sharp’s Free Form Display (FFD) technology, packing a 5.5-inch (2040 x 1080). Sharp says the Aquos S2 has a ‘tri-bezel’ design, with top and size sides offering minimum bezels, but at the bottom you’ll noice a regular bezel. In addition, the phone has an all metal and glass design.

When it comes to its components inside, Sharp made sure it used the latest processor from Qualcomm. The phone actually comes in two variants; one with a Snapdragon 630 processor and other featuring a Snapdragon 660 chipset. The model with a Snapdragon 630 processor comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. Meanwhile, the other variant offers 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Both the variants are expandable further via a microSD card slot.

Aquos S2 draws power from a 3,020mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0. The phone runs Android 7.1 Nougat with Sharp’s own SmileUX atop. The bezel-less smartphone has a 12-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor for capturing depth information. There’s also a dual-LED flash on the back. The rear camera can record 4K videos @30 fps. Front camera capacity reaches 8-megapixels. Interestingly, the phone has a fingerprint scanner, and that scanner is just 3.6mm thick, making it the world’s narrowest fingerprint scanner.

Sharp Aquos S2 is priced at 2488 Yuan (or approx Rs 23,753) for the entry-level, while the high-end model costs 3499 Yuan (or approx Rs 33,233). The two models will be available in China starting August 14.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd