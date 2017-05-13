Sansui Horizon 2 with 5-inch HD display, Android 7.0 Nougat launched in India at Rs 4999

Sansui Horizon 2 features a 5-inch HD display and runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. Sansui Horizon 2 features a 5-inch HD display and runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

Japanese company Sansui has launched the Horizon 2 – it’s latest smartphone in India. Priced at Rs. 4,999, it will be made exclusively through Flipkart from May 15.

The 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone features a 5-inch HD (720p) display with MiraVision technology which, as claimed by the company, offers visual enhancements while preserving the battery. It is powered by a 1.25GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737V/W processor and runs with Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. Sansui Horizon 2 comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage which is further expandable up to 64 GB via a microSD card.

The entry-level phone sports an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera. The prime features of the rear camera include dual-tone LED flash, fixed focus and Night Vision recording, face detection, HDR, panorama, continuous shots (3/6/10). There’s a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter with Face Beauty feature.

The phone is further backed by a 2450mAh battery which should last a day on a single charge. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, and GPS. The other features of the phone include pre-embedded full version of Gameloft game and a panic button.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Abhishek Malpani, COO – Mobiles, Sansui said, “The next generation Horizon 2 smartphone will give the customers a tremendous experience of technology and functionality. Sansui has been committed to develop innovative smartphones to woo the Indian customers.”

Last month, Sansui launched the Horizon 1 at a price of Rs. 3,999. It featured a 4.5-inch (480×854 pixels) FWVGA display, Spreadtrum SC928 quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage, microSD support, 5-megapixel camera, 3.2-megapixel front shooter, and a 2000mAh battery.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd