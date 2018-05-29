Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A9 Star leaked from hands-on video, set to launch soon

Samsung is set to launch a new device, called the Samsung Galaxy A9 Star. (Image Source: TENAA) Samsung is set to launch a new device, called the Samsung Galaxy A9 Star. (Image Source: TENAA)

Samsung is set to launch a new device, called the Samsung Galaxy A9 Star. This was first spotted by SamMobile, that had accessed a hands-on video that leaked online, showing a Samsung device registered as SM-G8850 on a Chinese listing website. The video confirms that the new phone, named the Galaxy A9 Star, will sport a rear camera configuration similar to that of Apple’s iPhone.

According to SamMobile‘s reports, the Galaxy A9 Star was among the Samsung devices slated for launch in China. This included the Galaxy S8 Lite, that was renamed as Galaxy S Lite Luxury, and launched earlier this month. Certified by TENAA, the Galaxy A9 Star’s specifications have seen many changes since its initial listing.

Currently, it has been listed to feature a 6.28-inch SAMOLED display with a FullHD+ screen resolution. It will run Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box, though the processor it runs is yet to be listed.

While offering 3700mAh of battery backup, the Galaxy A9 Star is expected to have 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. On the camera front, this device will sport 24MP and 16MP dual-rear sensors, and a 16MP selfie lens. The camera sizes indicate that Samsung is likely to pit this phone against Vivo and Oppo flagships, as well as Xiaomi, Honor and Huawei models. The dual-rear cameras will be vertically stacked on the top left corner, just like on Apple’s iPhone X, and features a flash option at the bottom of the array.

Further information indicates that the Galaxy A9 Star could first be seen in China, followed by Southeast Asian countries. If it is shipped to other markets, the name is expected to remain unchanged, as some markets also sell the Galaxy A9 and Galaxy A9 Pro.

