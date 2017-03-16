Samsung’s ‘Unpacked 2017’ app hits Android and iOS ahead of Galaxy S8 launch

Samsung has released the Unpacked 2017 app, which is now available on Android and iOS. Samsung has released the Unpacked 2017 app, which is now available on Android and iOS.

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 launch is mere days away, and the rumour mill has gone into overdrive as to what new features and updates we might see announced. The South Korean giant will be hosting the Unpacked 2017 event on March 29, where it will unveil its first flagship smartphone of 2017. To build the hype ahead of the launch, Samsung has released the Unpacked 2017 app, which is now available on Android and iOS.

The main purpose of releasing an event app is to allow fans to register with an email address and receive various details and teasers before the official announcement. With Samsung holding the Galaxy S8 event in New York, and assuming the launch will be restricted to the media and partners, the app will bring you all the latest news from the Unpacked 2017.

The details about the event, such as the location, date and time, are included in the app. Scrolling down will bring you to the app’s page for event videos. There are currently two promo videos that the company showcased during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona last month. The app lets you register by entering your email and an invitation code. However, CNET notes that any attempt to sign up brings in an error message telling users that the registration will begin on March 22. What’s uncertain at this moment is that whether or not Samsung will let users live stream the entire event via the app.

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S8 is coming, but the company isn’t sharing many details about the next-generation smartphone. According to the latest Galaxy S8 rumours, Samsung’s highly anticipated smartphone will feature a border-less design that features a virtual home button in place of physical keys. However, instead of offering a virtual fingerprint scanner through the screen, Samsung is expected to move the physical fingerprint scanner to the back of the handset next to the camera lens.

Rumours also say that the Galaxy S8 could feature a screen size that measures 5.8-inches. The Galaxy S8 Plus, on the other hand, could come with a 6.2-inch screen size. Samsung’s flagship might feature an advanced virtual personal assistant dubbed Bixby. Apparently, Bixby would be activated using a dedicated button on the side. One should also expect a Snapdragon 835 processor and a special dock that lets use the Galaxy S8 as a desktop PC.

