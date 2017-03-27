Samsung’s signature ‘Over the Horizon’ ringtone gets revamped ahead of Galaxy S8 launch

Samsung has decided to launch a refreshed version of its default ringtone, Over the Horizon, ahead of the release of the Galaxy S8. Samsung has decided to launch a refreshed version of its default ringtone, Over the Horizon, ahead of the release of the Galaxy S8.

Ahead of the launch of the Galaxy S8 and S8+, Samsung announced that it has teamed up with Grammy Award-winning artist Jacob Collier to compose a tune that’s”unique and inventive”, which will come pre-loaded on all its Galaxy devices.

Basically, the company has decided to launch a refreshed version of its default ringtone, Over the Horizon. For those who’re not aware, Over the Horizon has been the default ringtone for all Samsung Galaxy devices for about six years. For each new rendition, Samsung has fleshed out the six iconic notes within a different musical genre.

Samsung has uploaded the new version of the video on YouTube featuring Collier. The musician can be seen playing the song himself, who employed a total of 16 different instruments. The new version of Over the Horizon will make its debut with the launch of the Galaxy S8 later this week.

We already know practically everything about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S8 and S8+. Leaks and rumours have been flowing non-stop for months now. The South Korean giant is hoping to regain some momentum after the debacle of the Galaxy Note 7. To brings back its past glory, Samsung will add some of the standout features to make sure the Galaxy S8 gets noticed by Apple fanboys.

Voice assistant Bixby is said to be the highlights of the Galaxy S8 and S8+. It will be based on artificial intelligence and machine learning and apparently, users will be able to use Bixby by a side button on the Galaxy S8 and S8+. Samsung is also expected to ditch the home button on the Galaxy S8 to make way for a larger screen. Leaks also suggest that there will be no fingerprint scanner on the front. Instead, the fingerprint scanner could be moved to the back – or embedded within the screen.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+: Release date, specs, price and everything else

Samsung’s next-generation flagship will come in two sizes, with 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch curved screens. Of course, the one with a 6.2-inch display will be called the Galaxy S8+. Evidently, the screens are set to take up a majority of the front of the phone meaning the size of the devices will not be changed. Leaked pictures also suggest that the Galaxy S8 will still feature a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The Galaxy S8 will run Android Nougat and there will be two different processors in different markets. In some markets, the Galaxy S8 will be available with a Snapdragon 835 processor. And if rumours are to be believed, India might get the Galaxy S8 with an Exynos 8895 chipset. Indication suggests the Galaxy S8 and S8+ will come in 64GB and 128GB storage capacities, with support for microSD slot. Both smartphones will likely to be water resistant (IP68) in nature. The Galaxy S8 will probably get new accessories in the form of the DeX Station, new power banks, new Gear VR and a revamped version of Gear 360.

It has been reported that both Galaxy S8 and S8+ will cost €799 (or approx Rs. 56,524) and €899 (or approx Rs. 56,595) respectively in Europe. India prices for both the Galaxy S8 and S8+ have not been leaked, so far. The Galaxy S8 launch will happen in New York and London simultaneously on March 29. Samsung will be going to live stream the entire event on its Galaxy web page starting at 11:30 am (9:30 pm) IST on Wednesday.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd