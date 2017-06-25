Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 will be far more expensive to own, expected to launch in September

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 could be the company’s most expensive smartphone ever made. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 could be the company’s most expensive smartphone ever made.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 might be the company’s priciest smartphone ever, reports Venture Beat’s Evan Blass. According to the report, the upcoming flagship smartphone is going to cost € 999 when it launches in September. That converts to about Rs 72,123, making it one of the most expensive smartphones made by Samsung ever. In comparison, the Galaxy S8 costs Rs. 57,990 and the Galaxy S8+ Rs 64,990.

Blass reports the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to ship with a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display, making it slightly bigger than the Galaxy S8+ which as a 6.2-inch display. It will have the same edge-to-edge display and 18:5:9 aspect ratio as the Galaxy S8 series. The report further says Samsung will introduce a 12-megapixel dual camera for the first time. Unlike the iPhone 7 Plus and OnePlus 5, those cameras will be stacked horizontally.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Note 8 will come equipped with the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 8895 chipsets as the Galaxy S8 and S8+. The report further claims the Galaxy Note 8 will be powered by 6GB RAM. In contrast, both the Galaxy S8 and S8+ feature 4GB RAM, though Samsung also sells the Galaxy S8+ with 6GB RAM in selected countries. Further, the Galaxy Note 8 is said to feature a 3,330mAh battery, a smaller battery compared to the Galaxy S8+.

Samsung has apparently improved the overall functionality of the S-Pen to make it more functional and useful. The report said the Galaxy Note 8 will also support Samsung’s DeX Station that lets users to use their phones as a computer. DeX was first announced earlier this year alongside the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

While many report claims the Galaxy Note 8 will arrive in August, Venture Beat is expecting the release to happen in late September. This shows that the phone could be launched after Apple releases the iPhone 8 in the first week of September, the Note 8’s biggest rival. It seems that Samsung is doing everything to avoid the issues that plagued the Note 7.

