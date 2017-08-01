Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 leaks in ‘Midnight Black’ colour variant, ahead of August 23 launch

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 also appears to be identical to the Galaxy S8 in terms of design. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter) Samsung Galaxy Note 8 also appears to be identical to the Galaxy S8 in terms of design. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is days away from the launch, but there’s no shortage of leaks and rumours. As we’re closer to the release date and, if the latest is to be believed, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 could be one massive phone. Noted leakster Evan Blass has tweeted out what appears to be a press render of the Galaxy Note 8, a full month ahead of the release.

As you can see in the image, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is a massive looking device which comes in a midnight black colour. In addition to the black colour, the next-generation Note device is expected to come in orchid grey and deep blue. The leaked press render tweeted by Blass doesn’t really reveal anything new about the Note 8, except for the fact that the Note 8 will use Samsung’s bezel-less ‘Infinity Display’ from the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

The latest leaked image of Note 8 also appears to be identical to the Samsung Galaxy S8 in terms of design. The Galaxy Note 8 seen in the render has a boxier design than the Galaxy S8 and S8+. The render possibly tells us the positioning of the physical buttons on the Galaxy Note 8. As evident from the image, the power button can be seen on the right-hand side, while the volume and Bixby button on the left. Of course, the Galaxy Note 8 will feature an S-Pen stylus, a feature missing from Samsung S-series.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is rumoured to come with a 6.4-inch Quad HD display, the largest one seen on the Note series. In comparison, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ feature 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch displays, respectively. In addition of the 6.4-inch display, the Note 8 is said to come with a dual camera setup with 3x optical zoom and depth of field features. The information comes from Samsung Electro-Mechanics, which is rumoured to be supplying the Note 8’s dual-camera system. The company posted some material on its site highlighting new features of a dual-camera system. It highlights four major features of the dual camera sensors which include zoom, depth, perspective, and low light.

While the Note 8 is yet to be launched, the upcoming smartphone has been passed by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US. Four variants of the Galaxy Note 8 that received certification are – SM- 950U, SM-950U1, SM-950XU and SM-950W. Out of the four models, the SM-950U is believed to be the base unit.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 (in Midnight Black) pic.twitter.com/QZii9xFarQ — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 31, 2017

The Galaxy Note 8 is said to come with the top-of-the-line specifications. Besides the standard model, Samsung is planning to launch the ‘Emperor Edition’, featuring 6GB RAM and 256GB storage. There will be a microSD card storage for memory expansion. Rumors also claims that the Galaxy Note 8 will be the first phone to be powered by a Snapdragon 836 processor. It will run Android Nougat out of the box. The Note 8 is expected to come with a smaller 3,300mAh battery. The phone will apparently cost €999 (or approx Rs 75,749), making it the company’s most expensive smartphone till date.

Samsung has already announced that it will host its ‘Unpacked 2017’ on August 23 in New York, where it will likely to launch the Galaxy Note 8. The company’s last smartphone under the Note series, the Note 7, was permanently discontinued last year due to manufacturing defect.

