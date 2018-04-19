Samsung’s foldable Galaxy X smartphone to launch next year: Report

Samsung could launch the Galaxy X foldable smartphone next year, according to a new report. Samsung could launch the Galaxy X foldable smartphone next year, according to a new report.

A new report has surfaced that claims that the Galaxy X may be unveiled next year as part of a pilot programme. South Korean publication The Bell reported that a prototype of the Galaxy X was showed to certain partners at Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas earlier this year. Apparently, the design of the Galaxy X is likely to be finalised by June.

The handset featured three OLED screens, all measuring 3.5-inches in size. Two screens were evidently placed inside the device, while the third one was embedded outside of the phone. The Bell says the total footprint of the device will no longer be that of the Galaxy Note when unfolded, meaning the phone can’t be used as a tablet.

Samsung is expected to make only 500,000 and 2 million units of the Galaxy X, as the device will be a part of the test programme. The South Korean major is cautious of the release of the Galaxy X – the company’s first attempt at making a foldable smartphone. It’s being said that Samsung is looking to gauge consumer reaction with the launch of the Galaxy X, something which tells us why it has the modest shipping goals.

Samsung in the past has confirmed that the company is making progress on the foldable smartphone, but it needs “complete confidence that we’re delivering the best user experience when we’re launching a new category”. It is to be noted that Samsung isn’t the only company working on a foldable smartphone. In fact, Chinese tech giant Huawei is also secretly developing a bendable smartphone. A recent report from ET News claims the foldable smartphone is under development, and the official launch might happen in November. Sources told the publication that the phone will most likely use LG’s OLED display.

