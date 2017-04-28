Samsung rolling out fix for Galaxy S8, S8+’red tint’ display

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ users in Korea have got the update, which will fix the red tint display issue. (Source: Reuters) Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ users in Korea have got the update, which will fix the red tint display issue. (Source: Reuters)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ has officially gone on sale in South Korea, US, and other parts of the world, but the launch wasn’t all smooth. New Galaxy S8 owners in Korea had taken to social media platforms to complain about a ‘red tint’ on their display. Samsung had first said this was not an issue with the display quality, but could be fixed by users in the settings.

However, Samsung then promised an update for users to tackle this problem, and it looks like this has started to roll out for customers in Korea now. According to a report in SamMobile, S8 users in Korea have got the update first, which will fix the ‘red tint’ issue in the display.

SamMobile states the firmware version G950NKSU1AQDG or G950NKSU1AQDG is being rolled out for customers in Korea. This adds a new setting to the “Adaptive Display screen mode” and will now let customers tweak the colour balance for the screen, according to their choice.

Additionally, it brings an option to fix the colours on the edge part of the display, under the title “Screen Edge Color Balance.” Users can fix the white tone with this option.

Samsung rolled out its first update for Germany, Belgium users last week, which brought improvements to the facial recognition feature along with the April security patch. It is unclear how quickly the global roll out will take place for the ‘red tint’ issue.

“Because there are some complaints about the red-tinted screens, we decided to upgrade the software next week for all Galaxy S8 clients,” a Samsung spokesperson had earlier told The Korea Herald.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S8+ review blog: Smooth performer

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are priced at Rs 57,900 and Rs 64,900 respectively in India. Currently the phones are up for pre-booking in the country, and delivery will begin May 2. Samsung has partnered with Flipkart for exclusive online sales. It can be bought from the Samsung estore as well, and from select Samsung offline retailers.

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ feature a new ‘Infinity Display’ with no bezels on the side, and dual curved edges. The phone also comes with an Iris scanner, the new voice-assistant Bixby, facial recognition for unlocking the phone, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB on board storage, which is expandable. Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ run the company’s own Exynos 8895 processor in India.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 28, 2017 1:17 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd