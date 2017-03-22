Samsung’s DeX Station accessory for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ leaked

Samsung DeX station will allow users to transform the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ into a full-fledged Android PC. (Image credit: Roland Quandt) Samsung DeX station will allow users to transform the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ into a full-fledged Android PC. (Image credit: Roland Quandt)

Samsung fans are anxiously waiting for the upcoming Galaxy S8. Now, the latest report claims Samsung could debut the DeX Station accessory alongside the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

An alleged render of the DeX Station has been leaked ahead of the Galaxy S8 launch. Noted leaker Ronald Quandt recently tweeted an image allegedly showing off the DeX Station. He then shared the specifications of the DeX station on German blog WinFuture.

According to Quandt, Samsung DeX Station includes 2 USB 2.0 ports, an Ethernet port, an HDMI output with up to 4K resolution support, and a USB Type-C port. Interestingly, the DeX Station will have an integrated cooling fan to keep the S8’s temperature down. As for pricing, the dock will be sold for 149 Euros(or approx Rs. 10,527).

This is the Samsung DeX Station. The #GalaxyS8 USB-C dock w/ 2 USB ports, Ethernet and ACTIVE COOLING! more here: http://t.co/Hv6A0ymgb3 pic.twitter.com/UgxDYv7bGz — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 21, 2017

Samsung DeX Station will allow users to transform the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ into a full-fledged Android PC. But the idea isn’t entirely new. Microsoft was the first company that promised to turn a phone into a desktop PC, when connected to a portable dock, monitor, keyboard and mouse. The Continuum dock was first introduced with Windows 10 for the Lumia 950/950 XL.

Other than the DeX Station, Samsung also plans to launch a new power bank specifically made for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. The Samsung EB-PG950 Power Bank will be available in blue and grey colour options. It is reportedly priced at 69.9 Euros (or approx Rs 4935).

With more than a week left before the Galaxy S8 gets launched, Evan Blass, who has the excellent track record when it comes to the upcoming devices, has leaked some press shots of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Latest press images reveal that the upcoming phones will be available in three colours: black sky, orchid grey, and arctic silver.

…and finally: Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus (left to right) in Black Sky, Orchid Grey, and Arctic Silver (top to bottom). pic.twitter.com/pIUJskyFbK — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 21, 2017

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+

Both the phones will have the improved screen-to-body ratio. The top and bottom bezels have been cut down, while there are no bezels on the sides of both smartphones. The Galaxy S8 will feature a 5.8-inch display, while the S8+ is going to come with a 6.2-inch display. The phones will also feature Samsung’s Bixby, its artificial intelligence assistant. It is touted to the Galaxy S8’s biggest feature. As has been rumoured, the Galaxy S8 will have a dedicated Bixby button which when pressed to launch the voice assistant.

The smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor ( in some markets), while being powered by an Exynos SoC in others. Samsung will announce the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ at the unpacked event in New York on March 29.

