Samsung’s Bixby voice feature now available in over 200 countries

Samsung has expanded availability of its voice assistant Bixby’s voice capabilities to more than 200 countries globally, including the UK, Australia and Canada. Bixby was first introduced with the company’s flagship smartphones the Galaxy S8 and S8+ earlier this year but without voice recognition. However, the feature was later added to Korean and US English, in May and July, respectively.

Samsung’s Bixby essentially works in the same as other AI assistants like Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa, as it execute tasks through voice commands. Interestingly, it bring some really new features like image recognition and language translation. Bixby’s deep integration is also built into the smartphone settings; plus, it also understands the way users actually speak, ask questions and make requests.

“The expansion of Bixby’s voice capabilities is an initial step in the continued rollout of Bixby functionality”, said Injong Rhee, Executive Vice President and Head of R&D, Software and Services of the Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. In the future, Bixby will have the learning power to offer more intelligent and personalized interactions and seamless connections across more devices.”

Samsung plans to continue expanding Bixby’s voice capabilities to additional countries, languages, devices, features and third-party applications. In South Korea, Bixby has over 1.3 million users and has carried out more than 250 million tasks through voice commands.

The announcement comes at a time when Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy Note 8 in New York later today. Like the Galaxy S8 and S8+, the Note 8 is expected to come with Bixby, Samsung’s new voice-based assistant.

