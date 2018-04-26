Samsung’s Android Go smartphone spotted on Geekbench ahead of launch

Samsung could be working on its first ever Android Oreo (Go Edition) smartphone. Samsung could be working on its first ever Android Oreo (Go Edition) smartphone.

Samsung is apparently planning to launch its first Android Go smartphone in the coming months, reports SamMobile. Even though the phone hasn’t been launched, its benchmark results have been leaked on Geekbench, confirming the existence of the alleged device.

A Samsung smartphone with the model number SM-J260G has been tested in both single-core and multi-core modes. The device in question is powered by an Exynos 7570 processor with four ARM Cortex-A53 cores at 1.43GHz and Android 8.0 Oreo. On single-core testing, the unnamed handset reached a score of 625 and on a multi-core, it reached a score of 1747. Interestingly, there’s a reference to “universal7570_go”, which hints that the entry-level smartphone will be an Android Oreo (Go Edition) device.

Samsung’s upcoming Android Go smartphone will compete with the Nokia 1, Micromax Bharat Go and Lava Z50 smartphones in the Indian market. All three entry-level smartphones have been priced below Rs 6,000 and are available to purchase in the domestic market. Out of the three, Nokia 1 has been the most popular smartphone. Priced at Rs 5,499, Nokia 1 comes with a 4.5-inch display, a quad-core processor, 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal memory. Nokia 1 was originally announced at the MWC 2018 in Barcelona.

For those who’re not aware, Android Oreo (Go Edition) is designed to work smoothly on entry-level smartphones with less than 1GB RAM. All Android Oreo (Go Edition) smartphones ship with the latest version of Android and include a set of apps that are optimised for the platform.

