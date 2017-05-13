Samsung Z4 with Tizen 3.0 launched, to be available in India this month

Samsung’s Z4 smartphone is running on Tizen 3.0, which should be seen as an alternative to Google’s Android mobile operating system. Samsung’s Z4 smartphone is running on Tizen 3.0, which should be seen as an alternative to Google’s Android mobile operating system.

Samsung has unveiled its fourth smartphone – the Z4 – based on the company’s Tizen mobile OS. The Z4, which is a entry-level smartphone, will hit the Indian market this month. Samsung hasn’t announced the exact release date or pricing, but it says the phone will be available in black, gold and silver colour options. The South Korean giant will showcase the phone at the the Tizen Developer Conference in San Francisco next week.

Targeted at first-time smartphone buyers, the 4G-enabled device comes with a 4.5-inch WVGA (480×800 pixels) display. It is powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core processor (unspecified chipset) coupled with 1GB RAM. The device also comes with a 5-megapixel rear camera with dual-LED flash and a 5-megapixel shooter on the front with flash. The Z4 is backed by a 2,050mAh battery and supports Wi-Fi 802 11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, USB 2.0, and GPS.

DJ Koh, President of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics said, “The Samsung Z4 brings a simplified mobile experience to first time smartphone users and represents our ongoing commitment to expanding the Tizen ecosystem.”

Samsung’s Z4 smartphone is running on Tizen 3.0, which should be seen as an alternative to Google’s Android mobile operating system. Tizen 3.0 is a 64-bit capable OS, just like Android and iOS. A new version of the OS — Tizen 3.0 – was first announced at Samsung Developers Conference in San Francisco in April last year.

The Linux-based OS powers Samsung’s smart TV lineup and smartwatches, including the Gear S3. Tizen OS also powers the company’s smartphones, but Samsung hasn’t able to enjoy a success. In January 2015, Samsung announced the Z1 – and the same year, it introduced the Z3 with moderate specifications. Last year it launched the Z3, an entry-level smartphone with 4G support.

