Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S8 on March 29 in New York

The Galaxy S8 will be officially launched on March 29. During Samsung’s Mobile World Congress press event on Sunday, the South Korean giant confirmed that Galaxy Unpacked 2017 will be held next month. The launch event will take place in New York, and will kick off at 11am EDT (9:30pm IST).

Samsung’s announcement stated that the event will try to “unbox your phone” and added that it “represents the start of a new era, by reshaping the device that has over the years become an indispensable tool in our everyday lives.”

The company also released a teaser video for “the next Galaxy” that hints that the phone will have an edge-to-edge display. The Galaxy S8 is expected to come with an 5.8-inch handset, though a 6.2-inch S8+ is also in the works. Both phones will reportedly feature a bezel-less display.

The S8 and S8+ are also expected to be IP68 dust- and water-resistant and support wireless charging, alongside a new AI virtual assistant called Bixby. They will likely come with an iris-scanner, a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera and 8-megapixel front-camera, Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. While the teaser video doesn’t reveal much about the Galaxy S8, Samsung did confirm that its next smartphone will be bundled with a pair of AKG earphones from Harman International.

Although the Galaxy S8 and S8+ were notably absent Mobile World Congress, Samsung has lifted the curtain from the Galaxy Tab S3 and Galaxy Book. The Tab S3 features 9.7-inch Super AMOLED display which is capable of playing HDR content and it even works with S Pen for writing and sketching on the screen. The premium tablet is powered by Google’s Android OS. Samsung has also released the Galaxy Book which is powered by Windows 10. The device comes in two sizes with both featuring a keyboard case and S Pen without any additional cost.

