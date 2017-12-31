Samsung will launch next-gen Exynos chip on January 4, likely to power the Galaxy S9

Samsung’s next-generation Exynos chip to be unveiled on January 4. (Image credit: Samsung /Twitter) Samsung’s next-generation Exynos chip to be unveiled on January 4. (Image credit: Samsung /Twitter)

Samsung has confirmed that it will unveil its next-generation Exynos chip on January 4, merely a few days ahead of the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The announcement was made through a tweet posted from the official Samsung Exynos Twitter account. The tweet reads,”Discover #TheNextExynos that goes beyond a component. Stay tuned.”

There’s very little new information we can gauge from the tweet aside from the fact that Samsung has plans to showoff the “next” Exynos chipset on January 4. What the official teaser doesn’t give away is the name of the chip. Logic would suggest it will be the Exynos 9810, the next-generation mobile processor from the South Korean major. Samsung announced the Exynos 9810 last month.

Exact details about the new mobile processor were limited, but we do know that the Exynos 9810 will offer a number of significant upgrades over its predecessor, the Exynos 8895, which powered the Galaxy S8, S8+, and the Note 8. Now that Samsung is ready to reveal more details about the Exynos 9810, we will probably get all our questions answered on January 4.

Meanwhile, both the Galaxy S9 and S9+ have stopped by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US.The regular Galaxy S9 and S9+ were certified on December 27 under the model numbers SM-G960F and SM-G965F. Beyond that, there are no information revealed through the FCC documents. Nevertheless, it safe to assume that both the phones are more closer to launch than ever.

Discover #TheNextExynos that goes beyond a component. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/542sWnQ7EZ — Samsung Exynos (@SamsungExynos) December 28, 2017

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ will likely to be minor upgrades over their predecessors – the Galaxy S8 and S8+. The design is said to remain the same, barring the repositioning of the fingerprint scanner. The Galaxy S9 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC in the US, while the model released in India and other markets will be powered by the Exynos 9810. Moreover, the Galaxy S9+ is said to get a dual camera, while the regular Galaxy S9 doesn’t.

Some of the early reports said the devices will be launched in January during the annual CES 2018, but since then we have been hearing that Samsung has decided to showcase them for the first time at MWC in late February.

