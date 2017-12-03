Samsung W2018 flip phone with f/1.5 aperture camera launched in China

Samsung’s new W2018 is the latest flip phone with high-end specifications and features. Samsung’s new W2018 is the latest flip phone with high-end specifications and features.

Samsung has launched the W2018, its next generation high-end flip phone in the Chinese market. The South Korean major continues to launch flip phones in the market, as it sees the demand coming from China. Samsung W2018 has been introduced with China Telecom, and it will go on sale shortly.

Samsung W2018 comes with two impressive Super AMOLED touchscreen displays, with one placed on the exterior and the other inside the phone. The phone is a blend of metal and glass and it comes in two colour options – Elegant Gold and Platinum. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB RAM, either 64GB or 256GB storage, and a USB Type-C port. The clamshell has a fingerprint scanner, and is backed by a 2300mAh battery. Samsung W2018 runs on Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box.

The W2018 also marks the first non-Galaxy smartphone to feature Samsung’s voice assistant – Bixby. A 12MP primary camera on the phone boasts an aperture of f/1.5. Interestingly, Samsung W2018’s primary camera can switch between f/1.5 and f/2.4 depending upon the light you’re shooting in. Otherwise, the camera is identical to the Samsung Galaxy S8 series. On the front, there is a standard 5MP selfie shooter with an aperture of f.1.9.

Although the company has not revealed the price of the phone, the phone is likely to cost upwards of CNY 15,999 (or approx Rs 156,179) for the base variant. It’s not the first time Samsung has launched a flip phone in China. In August this year, it launched the SM-G9298, also known as the Leadership, featuring high-end specifications and features. Its latest W2018 is an exclusive device that is targeted at those who likes to flaunt a different looking phone.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd