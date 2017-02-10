Samsung Valentine’s Day offers on smartphones, Gear Fit2 now live

Users can avail the ‘Bundle of Love’ offers through the company’s online store. Users can avail the ‘Bundle of Love’ offers through the company’s online store.

With Valentine’s Day falling on Tuesday, Samsung India has announced some special promotional offers for a limited period. There are deals and discounts on smartphones and smartwatches till February 15. Users can avail the special offers through the company’s online store. Samsung notes that the offers are available for a limited period and redeemable purely on first come first serve basis. Let’s take a look at the top offers.

If you buy the Galaxy A9 Pro during this period from the store, you can get a Samsung Evo+ 128GB microSDXC card at just Rs 1,900 (down from Rs 3,539). The coupon code for this offer is A9128GB. There’s no change in the price of the smartphone. It will continue to sell for Rs 32,490. On the hardware front, the Galaxy A9 Pro features a 6-inch FHD display, a Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB of internal storage, Android 6.0 Marshmallow, a 16-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel front shooter and a 5,000mAh battery.

Buying the Galaxy A7 (2016) will get you the Level U wireless headphones for Rs 900 (down from Rs 2,999). Make sure you get the phone from Samsung’s online store. The phone is available for Rs 25,900, and the coupon code this offer is A7LU. The phone boasts a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED FHD display, octa-core Exynos processor, 3GB RAM and 3,330mAh battery.

Similarly, with the purchase of Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016), you can get a Samsung Evo+ 64GB microSDXC card at just Rs. 350 (down from Rs 1,439). The coupon code for this offer is A564GB. Talking about the specifications, the phone features a 5.2-inch Super AMOLED FHD display, octa-core Exynos processor, 2GB RAM and a 2,900mAh battery. You can buy the Galaxy A5 (2016) for Rs. 21,990.

The special Valentine’s Day offer is also valid on the purchase of the Galaxy On J7 Prime, and with every purchase you get a Samsung Bluetooth headset for Rs. 650 (down from Rs. 1,499). The smartphone costs Rs 16,990, and the coupon code for this offer is J7PBT. The smartphone is largely a mid-end device and comes with a 5.5-inch FHD display, a 1.6GHz octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB of internal memory, a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 3,300mAh battery.

If you’re considering the Galaxy J5 Prime, then you can get a Samsung Bluetooth headset for Rs. 750 (down from Rs. 1,499). The coupon code for this deal is J57PBT and the phone itself will cost Rs 15,200. If you buy a Samsung Galaxy On Nxt, then you can get the microSD card for Rs. 250. The coupon code for this offer is ONX64GB.

Samsung Galaxy On8 can be bought at Rs 14,990 and you get the Bluetooth headset for Rs. 350 (down from Rs 1499). The coupon code for this deal is ON8BT.

Samsung Gear Fit2 gets a discount of Rs 1,910, and is available for Rs 9,990, down from Rs 11,900. That’s fairly reasonable for a wearable band with a Super AMOLED display, integrated GPS receiver, onboard storage, decent battery life, and a built-in heart rate tracker. The coupon code for the offer is DISCFIT2.

