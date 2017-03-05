Samsung trademarks ‘Infinity Display’ for the Galaxy S8: Report

Samsung is expected to introduce two models of its new flagship phone: the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Samsung is expected to introduce two models of its new flagship phone: the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

With just a few days left for the launch of the Galaxy S8, Samsung has applied to trademark the term “Infinity display” in the US. According to the USPTO, first spotted by GalaxyClub, the name “Infinity Display” will be used in respect to the company’s smartphones. Unfortunately, the documentation doesn’t reveal any information regarding the name. The only information we know is that it will be used on “mobile telephones”.

This is not the first time we are hearing the term “Infinity Display”. The term, essentially refers to the phone’s edge-to-edge Super AMOLED screen with near bezel-less design, first surfaced in January. According to a report in The Guardian, the Galaxy S8 will have a larger “infinity” display that will cover the device’s entire front.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

It wouldn’t be particularly surprising. Samsung’s arch rival LG has used the similar display with the G6 smartphone, which was announced last week at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The G6 has a 5.7-inch QHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 that LG calls FullVision. What this means, the display is slightly taller than the standard 16:9 wide screen.

The upcoming Galaxy S8 will be completely different from its predecessor. The Galaxy S8 will be a sleek looking device with thin bezels. Serial tipster Evan Blass recently shared a photo of the press render of the Galaxy S8 on his Twitter account, seemingly confirming the upcoming design change.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S8 pricing, availability leaked: Here’s everything we know so far

Samsung has apparently started the mass production of the Galaxy S8, according to a report by Korea’s Naver.com. The device is being produced at the company’s manufacturing unit in Vietnam. Samsung is reportedly producing 4.7 million units of its upcoming flagship this month and a further 7.8 million units in April.The report says a total of 12.5 million units will be manufactured for the first month of availability of the Galaxy S8. Though it’s not clear how many of those will be the 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 and how many will be for the 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+.

Samsung is expected to introduce two models of its new flagship phone: the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. The Galaxy S8 will feature a 5.8-inch display, while the Galaxy S8+ is said to have a 6.2-inch display. Both devices are expected to feature IP68 certification for water and dust resistance, as well as Samsung’s own Bixby virtual assistant and an iris scanner. They will be powered by either a Snapdragon 835 processor or Exynos 8995 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal memory and microSD support. The two phones might come with a 12MP dual pixel rear camera with a f/1.7 aperture, while the front camera will an 8-megapixel sensor.

Samsung has already announced an event on March 29 in New York where it makes the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ official.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd