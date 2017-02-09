Samsung to showcase foldable smartphone prototype at MWC 2017: Report

Samsung might release the “Galaxy X” smartphone, with a flexible screen sometime this year. Samsung might release the “Galaxy X” smartphone, with a flexible screen sometime this year.

Foldable smartphones aren’t exactly coming anytime soon, but Samsung may be ready to start teasing the concept to its partners. A report from South Korea’s ET News claims that the Galaxy S7 maker has already developed the prototype device and the company will likely to showcase it in private during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) later this month.

The report mentions that Samsung has prepared a number of in-fold and out-fold type of foldable devices, but only the latter have a greater chance to be commercialized. Apparently, it looks like Samsung will be using the Mobile World Congress (MWC) as the platform to gauge the market and the response to help determine the market for such devices. Samsung has yet to confirm the report.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of Samsung being serious about foldable smartphones. The company has been working hard to bring the phones with unique form factors for quite sometime. Rumours in the past have indicated that Samsung might release the “Galaxy X” smartphone this year.

Also read: Samsung to LG, companies are betting big on foldable smartphones

Last month, a report from Korean Herald said that Galaxy X will be announced in the third quarter of 2017 and the reveal could take place at IFA in Berlin. The report also said that the phone will be fold out and transform into a 7-inch tablet. Meanwhile, Bloomberg claimed in 2016 that the Galaxy X would be a 5-inch phone that can be used as an 8-inch tablet. The report said the device would arrive in 2017. Previously, a report from The Korean Herald also said Samsung may launch the smartphone with a flexible display this year.

Also read: Samsung to announce its foldable smartphones in Q3: Report

Samsung won’t be announcing the Galaxy S8 at this year’s MWC. However, the company will unveil the Galaxy Tab S3. The tablet has already been certified by the FCC and Wi-Fi Alliance, and a prototype of the device has been leaked, revealing the full specifications in advance.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd