After Galaxy S9, Samsung to rebrand its ‘Galaxy S’ series next year: Report

Samsung will be changing the naming scheme of its Galaxy S-series lineup next year. A South Korean source told GizChina that the Galaxy S10 will be called Galaxy X. According to the report, Samsung wants to avoid unusual names for its next-generation smartphones like the Galaxy S11 or Galaxy S15 which could confuse potential users.

Samsung’s decision to refresh the naming scheme of its flagship smartphone series has something related to the competition. The idea of renaming the flagship series is directly or indirectly inspired by Apple’s decision to call the next-generation smartphone as iPhone X (Pronounced “iPhone 10”). In September, Apple launched three iPhones in the market: the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. The X marks the tenth anniversary since the first iPhone came out in 2007.

It isn’t the first time we’re hearing that Samsung has a new phone in development with the name “Galaxy X”. Time and again, it has been speculated that the Galaxy X will be the company’s first smartphone with a foldable display. But this is the first time we’ve heard that the South Korean major is planning to kill the Galaxy S series in favour of the Galaxy X name. What we know so far about the Galaxy X is that it will arrive with a 7.3-inch foldable OLED display and the launch might happen towards the end of 2018 or early next year.

At the moment, Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy S9 and S9+ at Mobile World Congress later this month. The launch event will happen on February 25 in Barcelona. The Galaxy S9 lineup will succeed the highly successful Galaxy S8 and S8+.

