Samsung to launch refurbished Galaxy Note 7 on July 7: Report

Samsung will launch the refurbished edition of the Galaxy Note 7 next month, according to Yonhap news agency. The refurbished Galaxy Note 7, named Galaxy Note FE (Fan Edition), will go on sale on July 7 for 700,000 won (or approx Rs 39,661).

The report also states that the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 will apparently have a smaller battery than the original model which was discontinued and later pulled from the market due to fire-prone batteries. The phone, when arrives in the market, runs the latest version of Android.

There’s no clarity on when Samsung plans to release the Galaxy Note FE in the market. It was earlier reported that Samsung might launch the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 on July 7 in South Korea. Samsung apparently wanted to release the smartphone by the end of June but had to delay the release by a week. Later, it was revealed that Samsung might push the release date from July 7 to July 30

The company reportedly took the decision due to strong demand of the phone in South Korea. Samsung initially expected to sell 300,000 units, but has now expected to sell additional 150,000 units in its native market.

The Galaxy Note FE is said to look a lot like the original Galaxy Note 7 and will likely come with similar specifications. It’s also reported that the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 will have a dedicated Bixby button on board. The Galaxy Note FE could also feature an improved S-Pen.

Samsung is yet to confirm the exact release date of the Galaxy Note FE. In March, Samsung confirmed it would start selling the Galaxy Note 7 in refurbished form. Environmental factors are believed to be one of the reasons that made Samsung to consider releasing the refurbished Galaxy Note 7.

