Samsung to launch Galaxy S8, S8+ in India on April 19

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S8 and S8+ in India on April 19. The South Korean company sent out press invites, confirming the arrival of its latest Galaxy S series. The event is scheduled to take place in New Delhi.

Samsung is launching the Galaxy S8 lineup in India, two days ahead of the global launch. The company has recently started accepting pre-registrations for the Galaxy S8 and S8+. Those who are pre-registered it should get all the details related to the availability and pricing on April 19.

A lot has been riding on the Galaxy S8. Its last big flagship phone, the Galaxy Note 7, went down in flames. The company isn’t shying to test the water though. Which is why Samsung sees the Galaxy S8 as the major comeback device in the premium high-end smartphone market.

Its two variants – the Galaxy 8 and S8+ – comes with massive 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch screen sizes. Both have a screen resolution of 2960×1440 and come with curved Super AMOLED screens. Samsung likes to call “Infinity” display due to the increased screen size. The unusual shape of the Galaxy S8’s display is due to its ultra-wide display, which has an aspect ration of 18:5:9 instead of 16:9.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S8 is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 8895 processor which has been built using the latest 10nm processor. In the US and South Korea, the Galaxy S8 is powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor. However, Samsung may not launch the Galaxy S8 with a Snapdragon 835 processor in India. Both the phones come with 4GB RAM and run Android 7.0 Nougat with Samsung’s improved TouchWiz UI. Bith smartphones also feature 64GB of internal memory which can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ feature a 12-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS). On the front, the devices include an 8-megapixel shooter with f/1.7 aperture and autofocus.One major difference between the Galaxy S8 and S8+ you should know is the battery size. The Galaxy S8 gets a 3,000mAh battery whereas the Galaxy S8+ offers a 3,500mAh battery. Plus, both the phones are IP68 certified.

For those who’re not aware, the physical home button has been removed and replaced with a touch sensitive button underneath the screen. Another change you’ll notice is that the fingerprint scanner is now located on the back of the phones, next to the camera module. Both the Galaxy S8 and S8+ also come with something called Bixby, the built-in AI-based voice assistant.

The Galaxy S8 is expected to cost as high as Rs 58,990, while the S8+ could be priced around Rs. 64,990. More details will be announced at the time of launch, so stay tuned.

