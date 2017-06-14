Samsung to launch Galaxy Note 8 in mid-August, report says

Samsung could launch the Galaxy Note 8 in mid-August, according to a new report Samsung could launch the Galaxy Note 8 in mid-August, according to a new report

Samsung will apparently launch the Galaxy Note 8 in mid-August. The news comes via The Bell, which is a South Korean news site. According to the report, the Galaxy Note 8 will likely get released in mid- August ahead of the iPhone 8’s September unveiling. While previous installments in the Note range were unveiled at the IFA tradeshow in Berlin, the Note 7 ducked the trend in 2016.

The follow-up to the Galaxy Note 7 has been subject to many rumours since in the beginning of the year, with many speculating the release date of the Note 8. The company itself confirmed its plans to launch a new flagship – presumably the Note 8 – in the second-half of the year but declined to exactly reveal when the launch would take place.

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to take design cues from the Galaxy S8 series, featuring the Infinity display and a near bezel-less design. The phone is expected to feature two rear cameras on the back of the device, similar to what the iPhone 7 Plus already offers. KGI securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims the dual-camera will include 3x optical zoom, 12MP wide-angle CIS supporting dual photodiode (2PD), 13MP telephoto CIS, dual 6P lenses and dual OIS.

The analyst says the “Note 8’s dual-camera will be much better than that of iPhone 7 Plus, and likely match that of OLED iPhone.”We also saw a report that claims the Galaxy Note 8 to be powered by the Snapdragon 836 processor, which is slated to release next month.

A separate report claimed that the Note 8 is currently being tested with Android 7.1.1 Nougat, rather than the beta version of Android O, meaning the smartphone could launch ahead of the OS’s expected fall launch.

Samsung is looking to release the Galaxy Note 8 after the recent success of the Galaxy S8 series, which was launched in March this year. If Samsung is indeed planning to launch the Note 8 in mid-August, the move should not surprise many. Later this year, Apple will release the iPhone 8 with a near bezel-less design, an all-glass construction, dual rear cameras, wireless charging support, and could feature ‘augmented reality’ as its foundation.

