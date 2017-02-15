Samsung to confirm launch date for Galaxy S8 at MWC: Report

Some reports indicate Samsung will hold an event in New York on March 29 to unveil its flagship Galaxy S8 smartphone. (Image source: Samsung Display Video) Some reports indicate Samsung will hold an event in New York on March 29 to unveil its flagship Galaxy S8 smartphone. (Image source: Samsung Display Video)

Samsung will announce the launch date of its upcoming flagship smartphone Galaxy S8 at annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona on February 27. The Korean Economic Daily quoted Kim Dong-jin, chief executive of Samsung’s wireless business, who told the site that official schedule for the Galaxy S8 will be announced at MWC.

Samsung has already confirmed it will not launch the S8 at MWC. Some reports indicate the company will hold an event in New York on March 29 to unveil its next generation smartphone. We’ll have to wait for an official confirmation on S8’s release date. Samsung is preparing to announce its Galaxy Tab S3 tablet at MWC, and the device is said to ship with company’s S Pen.

Samsung’s next generation flagship smartphone is a crucial device for the company and highly anticipated, especially after the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco cost a fortune to the company. The Korean smartphone giant wants to win back the trust of its users by offering them a premium flagship device. The company has confirmed it will not kill off its Note series, and we could hear more about its Note 8 smartphone as well in the coming days

The latest rumours around the Galaxy S8 suggest it will launch in two display variants – 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch – and the bigger version will be called Galaxy S8+. The logo of the S8’s large sized version, was earlier leaked by tipster Evan Blass on Twitter and it suggests both the variants will have curved displays. Samsung will also announce its new digital voice-assistant ‘Bixby’ which will understand up to 7-8 languages.

In terms of design, the S8 series will feature bezel-less display and no home button. The fingerprint scanner is said be placed at the back cover, with camera lens and flash. There could be a dedicated button to launch ‘Bixby’ on the Galaxy S8 as well. Samsung Galaxy S8 is rumoured to pack the same 12MP rear camera with Dual Pixel technology that we saw on company’s previous device.

According to a report in The Investor, Galaxy S8 will have a 3,000 mAh battery, while the 6.2-inch version will be backed by a 3,500 mAh battery. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor (in some markets), while being powered by its own Exynos SoC in others. With the Galaxy S8 series, Samsung is expected to announce a 6GB RAM variant with 64GB or 128GB internal storage option.

