Samsung to announce its foldable smartphones in Q3: Report

Samsung first demoed the flexible display technology at CES 2013 and could move to commercial stage in just four years. Samsung first demoed the flexible display technology at CES 2013 and could move to commercial stage in just four years.

Samsung is likely to announce its foldable smartphones in Q3 of this year. The Korea Herald quoted sources who told the site, “Samsung is expected to roll out more than 100,000 units of fold-out devices in the third quarter.” Samsung’s new fold-out smartphone will be used as a 7-inch tablet when unfolded.

The report points out it wouldn’t be much of challenge for the Korean smartphone maker to manufacture fold-out phones as it has already acquired fold-in technology.

However, Samsung is not the only one toying with foldable displays. Rival LG, which acquired fold-out technology three years back, has it much more developed than Samsung. The report quoted anonymous sources who told The Korea Herald LG is gearing up to produce more than 100,000 foldable devices in the fourth quarter.

Earlier reports claim Samsung has a “two-track strategy”, which will help it launch foldable smartphones in the market. Instead of unveiling its final flexible display smartphone, ET News claims, Samsung will first introduce a “dual-screen” phone that will feature two separate flat displays on each side.

The device would be manufactured in limited quantities initially since the company wants to test the market first. A second smartphone, featuring a single flexible display panel could be introduced in 2018. Samsung’s current flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S7 Edge, features a dual-curved display.

Samsung has enough resources and technology to mass produce smartphones with flexible displays. The Korean company first demoed the flexible display technology at CES 2013 and could move to commercial stage in just four years.