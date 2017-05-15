Samsung’s Tizen-powered Z4 smartphone launched in India at Rs 5,790

Samsung’s Tizen-powered Z4 smartphone has been launched in India at a price of Rs 5,790. Samsung’s Tizen-powered Z4 smartphone has been launched in India at a price of Rs 5,790.

Samsung’s Tizen-powered Z4 smartphone has been launched in India. Samsung Z4 with Tizen OS will be priced at Rs 5,790 and it will go on sale from May 19 across mobile phone stores in the country. Samsung says that along with the gold back cover, all users will get an additional black colour cover inside the box.

Samsung Z4 is a 4G capable smartphone and comes with a a 4.5-inch screen with WVGA (480×800 pixels) resolution and the phone is powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core processor along with 1GB of RAM. The Samsung Z4 sports 8 GB internal memory, which is further expandable up to 128 GB via a microSD card.

The device also comes with a 5-megapixel rear camera with dual-LED flash and a 5-megapixel camera on the front as well. The camera’s software also has a beauty mode, live filters and profile template for users. Battery on the Samsung Z4 is 2,050mAh and the phone has support for Wi-Fi 802 11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, USB 2.0, and GPS.

Samsung Z4 has 2.5D glass all over the front, two back covers with the device, one in a black colour and the other in gold. This is a 4G VoLTe enabled smartphone. India is the first country where Samsung is launching this new Tizen smartphone. Samsung is adding features S bike mode, My Money Transfer for the Z series as well. These are India-specific features from the company.

“With more than 500 million feature phone users, India has immense potential for smartphone upgrade. As the market leader, we at Samsung consider it our priority to facilitate this journey towards smartphones. Our affordable Tizen series has been instrumental in catalyzing the smartphone upgrade and with Z4, we will offer yet another compelling product to affordable segment consumers,” said Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Samsung India Electronics, in a press statement.

Samsung says it has refreshed the Tizen OS and it comes with popular social, banking and utility apps preloaded on the phone.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd