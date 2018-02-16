Samsung temporarily suspends Android 8.0 Oreo for Galaxy S8 due to ‘random reboots’

Samsung had announced the Android 8.0 Oreo beta for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ via the company’s Experience 9.0 Beta program. Samsung had announced the Android 8.0 Oreo beta for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ via the company’s Experience 9.0 Beta program.

Samsung has temporarily stopped Android 8.0 Oreo update for Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users. The South Korean technology giant, in a statement to SamMobile revealed that random reboots on the two phones has caused the company to stop the update. The issue was first spotted by SamMobile, which said Samsung had halted the Android 8.0 Oreo update, though the company’s response was not included in the report at that point. It is unclear when Samsung will resume the rollout of the update.

“Following a limited number of cases where Galaxy S8 and S8+ devices have rebooted unexpectedly with the Android 8.0 Oreo, we have temporarily stopped the rollout of the update. We are investigating the issue internally to ensure that the impact to the affected devices is minimized and the rollout of the update can resume as quickly as possible,” Samsung told the website.

According to the report, the G950/G955-FXXU1CRAP Android 8.0 firmware files for Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have been removed from the company’s servers and database. This means users who downloaded the update but did not install it will no longer have access to the firmware files. Samsung is already working on a new version of the software update.

To recall, Samsung started rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo update for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ last week. It was supposed to reach beta testers first, followed by regular users in markets including, Turkey, Norway, the UAE, India, Belgium, Germany, France, Poland and more. It took the company about three months to roll out the latest Android update. The Android 8.0 Oreo beta build was available for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ in November 2017.

Samsung Android 8.0 Oreo beta for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ was released via the company’s Experience 9.0 Beta program. The Oreo update brings several new features to the Galaxy S8, including colourful media notifications, improvement to biometric functions and Samsung Keyboard, Dual Messenger, and a revamped “About” section in settings.

Meanwhile, Samsung is preparing to launch the next-generation Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones. The announcement will be made at the MWC 2018 on February 25 in Barcelona. The flagship devices will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor and the highlight of the new phones will be the camera.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd