Samsung’s new ‘Galaxy On’ smartphone teased on Amazon, launch imminent in India

Samsung is all set to launch a new Galaxy On smartphone in India soon. Samsung is all set to launch a new Galaxy On smartphone in India soon.

Samsung will soon launch a new Galaxy On smartphone in India. The new Galaxy On smartphone will be exclusive to Amazon India, as the e-commerce site has set up a dedicated page to build the hype ahead of the launch. Based on the teased images, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy On phone will focus on performance and design. Additionally, the smartphone will offer users to shop “in a new way”, suggesting that it might come with Samsung Pay functionality.

The successor to the Galaxy On Max could be the way, naturally. The original Galaxy On Max made its debut in July this year. The mid-end phone was launched in the market at a price of Rs 16,900 via Flipkart. The Galaxy On Max isn’t the flashiest smartphone on the market, but based on our testing, it seems like a solid effort in the mid-end segment. The Galaxy On Max offers a great design and build quality for its price, along with decent cameras and balanced performance.

Meanwhile, SamMobile believes it could be a variant of the Galaxy J7 Pro, a phone that was announced back in June. Apparently, the Galaxy J7 Pro will be re-branded in India under the ‘Galaxy On’ range. Just for a quick recap, the J7 Pro sports a 5.5-inch Full HD display, Exynos 7870 chipset, 3GB RAM, 64GB expandable storage, and a 3600mAh battery. Made out of metal, a 13 MP camera can be seen on both the front and back, alongside a fingerprint sensor and Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

The South Korean major badly needs a hit smartphone in the mid-end segment in order to remain competitive. Samsung is struggling in the Indian smartphone market as Chinese players like Xiaomi and Oppo continue to dominate. The big winner continues to be Xiaomi, which saw demand for its Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4A continue to grow.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd