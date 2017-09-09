Samsung Tab A (2017) with 8-inch display, 5,000mAh battery launched in Vietnam

Samsung Tab A 8.0 (2017) gets an 8MP primary camera with f/1.9 aperture, auto-focus, and LED flash. Samsung Tab A 8.0 (2017) gets an 8MP primary camera with f/1.9 aperture, auto-focus, and LED flash.

Samsung Tab A 8.0 (2017) has been launched in Vietnam. The latest A-series tab is a minor upgrade over the 2015 model, and it is priced at VND 6,490,000 (roughly Rs. 18,200). Samsung Tab A 8.0 (2017) gets a 8-inch WXGA TFT display with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. This is a single SIM device and it runs Android 7.1 Nougat.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) sports a metal unibody design. It is powered by an Quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor clocked at 1.4GHz. Tab A 8.0 (2017) features 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Samsung Tab A 8.0 (2017) gets an 8MP primary camera with f/1.9 aperture, auto-focus, and LED flash. It supports 1080p video recording at 30 fps. The front camera is 5MP. In comparison, the 2015 model has a 5MP rear camera without flash, while there’s a 2MP front shooter.

Samsung Tab A 8.0 (2017) is backed by a 5,000mAh battery which is said to offer up to 36 hours of talktime on 3G WCDMA, and up to 15 hours of usage on Wi-Fi. It measures 212.1 x 124.1 x 8.9 mm and weighs 364 grams.

Samsung Tab A 8.0 (2017) comes with support for a USB Type-C 2.0 slot for charging and a 3.5 mm headset jack. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n 2.4 + 5GHz, HT40, GPS, Glonass, Wi-Fi Direct, and Beidou. Sensor include acceleration and hall sensors.

Samsung Tab A 8.0 (2017) ships with Home mode that lets users quickly check information like time, calendar, weather and dates. It supports intelligent background rotation that lets people personalise the screen with a set of their images.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd