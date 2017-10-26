Samsung smartphones to get Android 8.0 Oreo update from early 2018: Report

Google’s Android Oreo 8.0 update offers Android users picture-in-picture, which lets users simultaneously do two tasks, supported by YouTube and Google Duo apps. Google’s Android Oreo 8.0 update offers Android users picture-in-picture, which lets users simultaneously do two tasks, supported by YouTube and Google Duo apps.

Samsung smartphone will receive Android 8.0 Oreo update early 2018, according to a report in XDA Developers, which quoted Samsung Turkey news portal. Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo was unveiled on August 21, and Nexus as well as Pixel devices were among the first to get the update.

The report did not reveal specifically the names of Samsung devices that would be upgraded to Oreo. However, it is expected that the first Samsung phones to receive Oreo would be the Galaxy S8, S8 Plus as well as the Galaxy Note 8. The smartphones will join many others, which will receive updates either by end-2017, or the start of 2018.

Some of these devices include HMD Global’s Nokia 8, Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3, HTC’s U11, U10, and U Ultra, as well as the Moto G5, G5S, G5S Plus, G4 Plus, X4, Z, Z Play and Z Force.

Google’s Android Oreo 8.0 update offers Android users picture-in-picture, which lets users simultaneously do two tasks, supported by YouTube and Google Duo apps. It also offers notification dots, that users can access by a tap, and an Autofill framework, which allows the OS to fill in details for apps with approvals.

Google is claiming 2X boot speed with the new OS. Android developers can enjoy Adaptive icons, where the system animates interactions with the icons, and uses them in the launcher, shortcuts, settings, etc. It also offers wide-gamut colour support.

