Samsung SM-G9298: High-end flip phone with dual screens launched in China

Samsung has launched a new clamshell phone with dual screens, hinting that the flip phone era might be coming back. Available in China, Samsung targets the SM-G9298 flip-phone at the premium segment of the market. Samsung is yet to confirm the price and availability of the SM-G9298, also known as the “Leadership 8” in China. The clamshell smartphone is exclusive to China Mobile. Don’t expect the smartphone to launch other than China, though.

The latest flip-phone from Samsung should be seen as the successor to the SM-2017, which was launched last year. On the hardware front, the flip phone sports two 4.2-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) Super AMOLED displays;one on the inside and one on the outside. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 821 processor paired with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and microSD card support. On the camera front, the flip phone features a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera with f 1.7 aperture and a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter. It has a 2300mAh battery with wireless charging support. Other features of the Android-powered phone include Samsung Pay, an Always-on display, a multi-function configurable hotkey, S Voice, Secure Folder, and a rear mounted fingerprint scanner.

Samsung hasn’t given up on flip phones, as the company still sees market for such devices in both Chinese and Korean markets. Earlier this year, in June, Samsung launched the Galaxy Folder 2 in South Korea. It isn’t exactly a high-end flip phone, featuring a single 3.8-inch display, an old-school type keyboard, a quad-core processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. It costs 297,000 Korean won (or approx Rs 16,772).

