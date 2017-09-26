Samsung Shop anniversary sale: Discounts on Galaxy S8, On Nxt, Gear S2, and more devices

amsung Shop is hosting its ‘Samsung Shop Anniversary Sale’ from September 25 to September 30 where it will offer discounts on flagship devices like Galaxy S8, S8+. amsung Shop is hosting its ‘Samsung Shop Anniversary Sale’ from September 25 to September 30 where it will offer discounts on flagship devices like Galaxy S8, S8+.

Samsung Shop is hosting its ‘Samsung Shop Anniversary Sale’ from September 25 to September 30 where it will offer discounts on flagship devices like Galaxy S8, S8+ as well as other smartphones and accessories. People who purchase products using ICICI Bank credit cards will get an additional 5 per cent cashback.

Additionally, Samsung’s website lists ‘Never Mind’ offer where the company is giving one time screen replacement on purchase of select smartphones and tablets from September 21 to October 21.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ will be available for Rs 60,900 during the sale, while Galaxy S8 will sell at Rs 53,900. HDFC credit card users will get Rs 4,000 cashback. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ were launched at Rs 57,900 and Rs 64,900 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are company’s latest flagship smartphones. Both the devices sport “Infinity Display” with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The Galaxy S8 has a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED screen while Galaxy S8+ gets a bigger 6.2-inch screen. In India, the Galaxy S8 series is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 8895 processor, and they come with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal memory.

On the camera front, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ feature a 12-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS). On the front, the phones include an 8-megapixel shooter with f/1.7 aperture and autofocus.

Up next, Galaxy On Max gets Rs 1,000 off is selling for Rs 15,900 instead of Rs 16,900. Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (64GB) is available for Rs 13,900 as opposed to its original price of Rs 15,900. Users will get an additional 5 per cent cashback on ICICI Bank credit cards.

Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro, which was launched at Rs 8,990, will be up for grabs at Rs 7,590. Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro can be bough at Rs 7,090 while Galaxy On7 is available for Rs 6,590. Samsung Galaxy On7 is originally priced at Rs 7,200.

Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro and Galaxy On5 are listed for Rs 6,490 and Rs 5,990 respectively. The smartphones are originally priced at Rs 7,490 and Rs 6,900 respectively.

Read: Samsung Galaxy S8+ review: The perfect Android smartphone

Samsung is offering deals on accessories including Galaxy Gear S2 and IconX earbuds as well. Samsung Gear S2 gets Rs 5,000 off and is up for grabs at Rs 15,900 while IconX can be bought at Rs 7,990 as opposed to its original price of Rs 13,400.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd