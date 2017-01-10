Samsung sets 60 million target for Galaxy S8, release in April: Report

Samsung has set a production target of 60 million for the Galaxy S8 smartphone, according to reports. (Representational image of Galaxy S7) Samsung has set a production target of 60 million for the Galaxy S8 smartphone, according to reports. (Representational image of Galaxy S7)

Samsung is going big for its new flagship phone, the Galaxy S8, and has set a target of 60 million units for the production and shipment, according to reports in Korean media. Korea’s The Investor reported Samsung’s shipment goal is higher than that of its previous flagship models and the release of the phone will take place in April, and not in March as was being hoped.

The Investor report quotes industry sources and one of these told the paper that Samsung was setting up “a more ambitious goal than before to make up for the loss caused by the Note model, which has so far led Samsung’s smartphone business every first quarter.”

The report adds Samsung will start mass production in March for the flagship Galaxy S8, and it looks like this one could have an Iris scanner. The ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 had also come with such a technology where the phone could be unlocked via the Iris scanner.

Earlier reports have also claimed Samsung will launch the phone in April and won’t showcase it at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona as it has been doing for sometime.

Recently a leaked photo on Weibo gave a glimpse of the upcoming Galaxy S8 phone, and the picture showed a phone without a physical home button on the bottom bezel of the device. The bottom bezel is also much thinner in the picture, and carries the Samsung logo on it. The image also showed a dual-edge curved display.

Other reports also claim Samsung will produce 10 million units of the Galaxy S8 by April. It is expected to pack a 6-inch display as well, and come with 8GB of RAM. Samsung is speculated to bring USB Type-C to the device, while removing the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung will also be introducing its own virtual-assistant on the Galaxy S8 smartphone, which could perform a variety of tasks for users. According to reports, this virtual-assistant will be integrated with all pre-installed apps on the phone.

