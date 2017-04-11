Samsung says Galaxy S8, S8+ demand outstripped S7

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ will be Samsung’s first phones to be out in the market after the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ will be Samsung’s first phones to be out in the market after the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco.

Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones are off to a great start. The South Korean giant has reported (via CNBC) “strong double digit growth” for US pre-orders for its Galaxy S8 and S8+ over the Galaxy S7 lineup. Samsung isn’t sharing exactly how many units of the Galaxy S8 units it has sold, but it did tell us that the Galaxy S series has received warm reception.

If you’re stuck between the Galaxy S8 and G8+, you might need to know that the latter phone is the best selling model, with Midnight Black being the “preferred choice of colour”. The Galaxy S8+ has a 6.2-inch display whereas the Galaxy S8 gets a 5.8-inch display. It’s worth noting that the Galaxy S8+ costs approximately $100 (or Rs. 6,700) more than the Galaxy S8+.

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ will be Samsung’s first phones to be out in the market after the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco. Looks like consumers don’t seem to be worried that the Galaxy S8 will face similar battery issues as the Galaxy Note 7.

Not just the US, pre-orders for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ have hit past 550,000 in just two days, according to Korean publication Hankyung. Pre-orders will run until April 17. In contrast, the Galaxy Note 7 had received 200,000 pre-orders in the same period. Evidently, the Galaxy S8 pre-orders have surpassed the Note 7’s two week numbers in a mere two days.

While in India, Samsung has already started teasing the launch of the Galaxy S8 and S8+. Both smartphones are expected to be launched between April 15 and April 20, though the company is yet to confirm the official launch.

