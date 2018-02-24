Samsung resumes Android 8.0 Oreo update for Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+

Samsung Android 8.0 Oreo beta for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ was released via the company’s Experience 9.0 Beta program. Samsung Android 8.0 Oreo beta for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ was released via the company’s Experience 9.0 Beta program.

Samsung has resumed the rollout of Android 8.0 Oreo update for Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones, after it was temporarily suspended mid-February. The South Korean technology giant stopped the update citing vulnerabilities that forced ‘repeated reboots’ on the devices. With the new firmware updates, the company claims that G950/G955-FXXU1CRAP Android 8.0 firmware files, which created the bug, have been eliminated from its database and servers.

Android 8.0 Oreo update for Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ come with build numbers G950FXXU1CRB7 and G955XXU1CRB7 respectively, according to a report in SamMobile. To recall, Samsung made available Android 8.0 Oreo beta builds for the two phones in November 2017, before rolling out a stable version late last month. It was supposed to reach beta testers first, followed by regular users in markets including, Turkey, Norway, the UAE, India, Belgium, Germany, France, Poland and more. It took the company about three months to roll out the stable version of the Android Oreo update for Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

The Oreo update brings several new features to the Galaxy S8, including colourful media notifications, improvement to biometric functions and Samsung Keyboard, Dual Messenger, and a revamped "About" section in settings.

Meanwhile, Samsung is preparing to launch the next-generation Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones. The announcement will be made at the MWC 2018 on February 25 in Barcelona. The flagship devices will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor and the highlight of the new phones will be the camera.

