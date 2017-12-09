Samsung offering up to Rs 8,000 cashback on Galaxy Note8, Galaxy S8, and more mobiles

Samsung mobiles will be available at up to Rs 6,700 off during company’s ‘Happy Hours’ sale on Amazon India on December 12 from 12 PM to 2 PM. Samsung mobiles will be available at up to Rs 6,700 off during company’s ‘Happy Hours’ sale on Amazon India on December 12 from 12 PM to 2 PM.

Samsung has partnered with Paytm Mall to announce up to Rs 8,000 cashback offer on Galaxy smartphones. To avail cashback, people need to head over to select Samsung stores, choose the Galaxy smartphone they need to purchase, scan the Paytm Mall QR code at the store, and pay for the device.

Samsung cashback offer is currently valid on Galaxy Note8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S8, Galaxy C9 Pro, Galaxy C7 Pro and Galaxy J5 Prime smartphones. Meanwhile, Samsung mobiles will be available at up to Rs 6,700 off during company’s ‘Happy Hours’ sale on Amazon India on December 12 from 12 PM to 2 PM.

The company is also hosting its ‘Christmas Carnival’ sale on the Samsung Shop from December 8 to December 15, where it is offering deals across smartphones, speakers, audio accessories, wearable devices and televisions. Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro and Gear Sport smart wearables will be available at no-cost EMIs on credit/debit cards, net banking, and Cash on Delivery payment modes. People will get free delivery on all orders across the country.

“Our partnership with Paytm Mall will make it easier for customers to buy Samsung smartphones at never-seen-before prices. This offer gives us an opportunity to give more value to our customers. We will continue to wow our customers with such offers. This partnership is also a great example of Samsung’s ‘Make for India’ initiative in our distribution channels. We strongly believe in co-prosperity and this partnership gives us the perfect opportunity to work together with our trade partners on an unprecedented scale,” Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Samsung India, said.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd