Samsung patent reveals future Galaxy phones could have totally bezel-less display

Samsung is getting ready to launch the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in Barcelona ahead of the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) show. But we’ve also seen a lot of reports, leaks around future Galaxy smartphones, including the Galaxy X which could be the first foldable phone when it launches in 2019. Now, a new patent granted to Samsung by World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) shows that company is also working on a totally bezel-less display where the fingerprint scanner is embedded inside the screen.

A Netherlands based website Lets Go Digital has published details of the patent, along with a PDF of the file. The patent is entirely in Korean, but based on the images shared in the patent it is clear that this one talks about a total bezel-less display on a smartphone. The patent is titled ‘Electronic apparatus employing full front screen’ and the company had applied for this on August 1, 2017. The patent was granted to Samsung on February 8, 2018.

According to the report, the patent is about a smartphone with a full screen and barely any bezels. This will also be a pressure-sensitive display as the patent notes, and can allow for different functions based on the level of touch. Apple iPhone 6s series and above has sported pressure sensitive displays, which the company calls 3D Touch. Huawei has also introduced the technology on some of its phones.

Samsung’s current flagships, which are Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8 sport what the company calls an Infinity Display. Samsung has done for dual-curved edges with no bezels on the side, though the phones have bezels on the top and bottom. However, there is no physical home button on the front. The Galaxy A8 series has a similar Infinity Display as well.

Samsung patent showcasing a totally bezel-less display with a pressure sensitive display. Samsung patent showcasing a totally bezel-less display with a pressure sensitive display.

The patent also highlights how the on-screen buttons like “Recents” and “Back” can have multiple functions, while the home button can serve as a fingerprint scanner. Recently Chinese player Vivo has revealed that its X20 Plus UD smartphone will be the first with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Vivo has worked with US-based Synaptics for this technology.

According to the report, “when the home button is pressed a little deeper, the microphone will be activated. If the user presses even harder, a list of apps will appear.” It also appears this technology will work with LCD, LED and OLED (AMOLED displays). Samsung is the world’s leading supplier of AMOLED displays and in fact the Galaxy S9 series is expected to sport a 2K SAMOLED display as well like the previous versions of the phone.

It looks like this technology will could make appearance on the future Galaxy S10 or the Galaxy X

which is also expected to make an appearance in 2019. Overall, a truly bezel-less display it would mean a drastic redesign on smartphones as we know them today and Samsung might just extend this technology to other range of devices like wearables, televisions, etc, should this go into production.

