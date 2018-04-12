Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could have 4,000mAh battery, specs sheet leaked

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will ship with dual 12MP rear cameras, a combination of wide-angle and telephoto lens with AF sensor. (Image of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 for representational purpose) Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will ship with dual 12MP rear cameras, a combination of wide-angle and telephoto lens with AF sensor. (Image of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 for representational purpose)

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will likely make a debut in the second half of 2018, but rumours around the upcoming device have already started to surface. The latest one comes from tipster Ice Universe who posted on Twitter that Samsung’s next-generation Note phone will either have 4,000mAh or 3,850mAh battery. If true, then Galaxy Note 9 could get a massive upgrade in terms of battery from a 3,300mAh one in Galaxy Note 8. Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus smartphones pack 3,000mAh and 3,500 mAh battery respectively.

Separately, Slashleaks has put out an expected specs sheet for Samsung Galaxy Note 9, which was provided to the website by anonymous sources. According to the report, Galaxy Note 9 will have a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,960×1,440 pixels. It could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 in some markets and Samsung’s own Exynos 9 Octa 9810 in others. The report also mentions the possibility of Snapdragon 855 (Exynos 9820), which seems unlikely at this point as Qualcomm has not made details of its upcoming processor official as of now. The Note 9 is rumoured to feature 6GB RAM with 64GB or 256GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will ship with dual 12MP rear cameras, a combination of wide-angle and telephoto lens with AF sensor. The front shooter will be 8MP with f/1.7 aperture. The phone is expected to run Android Oreo. Security features include a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and Iris scanner. Notably, in-display fingerprint sensor was rumoured for Note 9 previously. However, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has been fairly accurate with his predictions, believes Samsung will “likely” drop the feature due to “technological difficulties” from issues with screen protectors to accuracy and speed.

Note 9:

4000mAh or 3850mAh — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 11, 2018

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will ship with wireless charging, quick charging and new S Pen. It could be made available in Midnight Black, Titanium Gray, Coral Blue and Lilac Purple colour options. Connectivity options of the Note 9 could be Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz and MIMO.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was recently spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench with the listing revealing Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 for the phone. Note 8, which was listed with model number SM-N960U, will run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. The smartphone will feature 6GB RAM. The single-core performance score of Galaxy Note 9 is 2190, while its multi-core performance score is 8806.

