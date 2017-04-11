Samsung Mobile Fest on Flipkart: All the deals you need to know

Flipkart has announced ‘Samsung Mobile Fest’ with offers on Samsung’s popular budget, mid-range and premium phones. Flipkart has announced ‘Samsung Mobile Fest’ with offers on Samsung’s popular budget, mid-range and premium phones.

Samsung and Flipkart have announced a two-day sale of some of its popular budget, mid-range and premium phones, offering discounts, no cost EMIs and exchange offers. However, if you’re wondering, neither the Galaxy S7 or the larger Galaxy S7 Edge are part of phones being offered.

While most of the phones being offered lie in the sub Rs 15,000 price category, Samsung is also offering the premium Galaxy C9 Pro and the slightly cheaper Galaxy A9 Pro to Flipkart users with some discounts. Here’s a guide to the best phones being offered by Samsung and how you can avail these offers.

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro

This 6-inch smartphone is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery. It boasts of 6GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage and a 16-MP primary camera. On Flipkart, you can buy either a Gold or a Black Galaxy C9 Pro at an assured price of Rs 36,900 with no cost EMIs. However, if you’re looking for an exchange deal, you can save as much as Rs 16,000 as part of the offer, depending upon the quality of your existing device.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro

The Galaxy A9 Pro, which is the costliest among Samsung’s A-series phones, is now available at a discount of Rs 2,500. This phone is now available on Flipkart in White, Gold and Black colours for Rs 29,900 with no cost EMIs and just like with the Galaxy C9 Pro, you can save up to Rs 16,000 on exchange.

The phone comes with a 6-inch Full HD display, 32GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, 5,000 mAh battery and 16-MP and 8-MP cameras. It is powered by a Snapdragon 652 processor and features a MicroSD slot which can accommodate up to 256GB of additional storage.

Samsung Galaxy J5

Among the most popular J-series phones in India, the Galaxy J5 is now available on Flipkart at a discount of Rs 3,800. Featuring competitive mid-range specifications, the phone now costs just Rs 10,490, but you will not be able to avail the no cost EMI option to buy it. However, the exchange offer can still help you save up to Rs 9,500 on the deal.

The Galaxy J5 features a 5.2-inch HD display, a Qualcomm MSM8916 processor, 16GB of storage, 2GB of RAM, a 3,100 mAh battery along with 13-MP and 5-MP cameras.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt

This decent mid-ranger from Samsung just got more affordable thanks to a Rs 3,000 discount being offered on Flipkart. Priced at Rs 15,490 until April 13, the phone is available with no cost EMIs as well as on exchange.

With its special price hovering around the Rs 15,000 range, you can now consider the Galaxy On Nxt as a great option alongside similar phones like the Moto G5 Plus, the Lenovo Z2 Plus or the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. Galaxy On Nxt brings in a 5.5-inch Full HD display, an Exynos 7870 processor, 32GB of storage, 3GB of RAM, a powerful 3,300 mAh battery and 13-MP and 8-MP cameras. The phone also features a microSD slot for additional storage and is available in Gold and Black colour options.

Samsung Galaxy On8

Thanks to a Rs 3000 price cut, this affordable mid-ranger now joins the league of the Moto G5 as an entry-level smartphone featuring decent specifications for its price. You can still exchange your old phone with it and save up to Rs 12,000 in the process.

Now priced at Rs 12,990 on Flipkart, the Galaxy On8 comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD display, an Exynos 7580 processor, 16GB of storage, 3GB of RAM, a 3,300 mAh battery and 13-MP and 5-MP cameras. It is now available in White, Gold and Black colour options.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd